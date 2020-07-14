Pakistan strongly condemns Armenian attack on Azerbaijan’s Tovuz

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan strongly condemns the attack by Armenian forces on the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan on 12 July 2020, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the unresolved conflict of Nagorno-Karabakh poses a serious threat to regional peace and security with far-reaching consequences.

The recent provocative action is manifestation of the Armenian attempt to distract the international community and hamper the ongoing negotiation process for peaceful resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, according to the statement.

The ministry reaffirmed Pakistan's principled position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and reiterates its support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az