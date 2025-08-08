Pakistan suspends mobile data service in restive Balochistan province

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan has suspended mobile data services for three weeks in the southwestern province of Balochistan as part of efforts to disrupt communications among separatist militants responsible for a recent surge in attacks, officials confirmed.

The suspension, ordered on Wednesday, will last until the end of August due to worsening law and order conditions in the mineral-rich province, which is home to key Chinese Belt and Road Initiative projects. Shahid Rind, spokesperson for the provincial government, explained that militants have been using mobile data networks to coordinate and share information, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province by area with a population of about 15 million, borders Afghanistan and Iran. The province has long been troubled by an insurgency led by separatist groups demanding a greater share of local resource revenues. These militants primarily target Pakistani military personnel and Chinese nationals involved in regional infrastructure projects.

In recent weeks, attacks have intensified, including a roadside blast on Tuesday that killed an army officer and two soldiers. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the most prominent insurgent group in the region, claimed responsibility for the attack and has been linked to several strikes on senior military officers.

The region includes the strategic Gwadar Port, a key component of China’s $65 billion Belt and Road investment in Pakistan. Islamabad accuses India of supporting the insurgents to destabilize the province—a charge denied by New Delhi.

This latest measure follows Pakistan’s recent ban on road travel to Iran, citing security concerns, and comes amid ongoing tensions as the government intensifies operations against separatist militants.

