Pakistan will continue to offer steadfast support to Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity: President Arif Alvi

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Over the last thirty years the fraternal bonds between our two countries have strengthened based on our deepening multi-sectoral cooperation particularly in economy and trade, culture, education as well as defense. Pakistan proudly stood by Azerbaijan during testing times and will continue to offer its steadfast support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” said President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Arif Alvi as he sent a letter of congratulation to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan - the Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“I would also like to congratulate the people of Azerbaijan as they commemorate the “Year of Heydar Aliyev” paying tribute to the extraordinary legacy of the National Leader of Azerbaijan, whose vision and hard work put Azerbaijan on the path of success and prosperity.

I look forward to working with you to further expand our bilateral cooperation for the betterment of the people of two countries,” President Arif Alvi emphasized.

News.Az