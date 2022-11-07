Pakistani ambassador congratulates Azerbaijani people on the II anniversary of Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pakistani ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the second anniversary of Victory Day, the Embassy told News.az.

“Dear brothers and sisters, I greet you on behalf of the people of Pakistan. I heartily congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on the second anniversary of Victory Day. November 8 became a successful day in the history of Azerbaijan.

Today, it commemorates the heroic struggle of the Azerbaijani people for the defense of their homeland and the liberation of their occupied lands. Azerbaijan's victory in November 2020 was the victory of the just over the unjust. It was proof that illegal occupation cannot last long and sooner or later the occupier will have to face reality,” said the Diplomat in his congratulation.

Mr. Ambassador Bilal Hayee said Azerbaijan’s Victory Day is also celebrated in Pakistan: “Azerbaijani flags are waving in Pakistan. The government and people of Pakistan wish success to all Azerbaijani people on this auspicious day.”

B. Hayee noted that Pakistan will continue to support Azerbaijan's efforts to promote peace, stability, and prosperity throughout the region: “Long live Pakistan-Azerbaijani friendship.”

