Pakistani army chief visits China to deepen strategic ties

Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, has arrived in China for high-level talks aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, amid rising regional tensions and growing military cooperation.

Upon his arrival, General Munir met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a meeting that underscored the depth of the long-standing bilateral relationship, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Wang Yi reaffirmed Beijing’s unwavering support for Islamabad, stating that the Chinese military “strongly supports the friendship between China and Pakistan.”

General Munir echoed the sentiment, calling the two countries “iron brothers” — a term frequently used to describe their enduring alliance. He hailed China as Pakistan’s most reliable strategic partner and said the friendship had “stood the test of time.”

The visit comes as Islamabad seeks to recalibrate its regional diplomacy following heightened tensions, including the fallout from a terror incident in Pahalgam in April. Analysts say Pakistan is eager to reinforce ties with China, particularly in the defense and security sectors, to counterbalance pressure from regional rival India.

China had previously offered significant diplomatic and logistical support to Pakistan during India’s Operation Sindoor — a military campaign that strained regional balances. In Beijing, Munir expressed gratitude for China’s consistent backing and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to protecting Chinese nationals and interests.

During talks, Munir pledged continued Pakistani efforts to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, infrastructure projects, and investments across Pakistan — many of which are linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). "Every necessary step has been taken to ensure their security, and this commitment will continue," he said.

He also emphasized joint counter-terrorism efforts, vowing to enhance operational cooperation between the two militaries. “Strengthening friendly cooperation with China enjoys broad support across all segments of Pakistani society,” Munir noted.

The China-Pakistan partnership, often referred to as an "all-weather strategic cooperative partnership," remains one of the most stable bilateral relationships in the region. While economic and infrastructure collaboration under CPEC has long been a cornerstone of the alliance, recent years have seen increased focus on defense, intelligence sharing, and joint security protocols.

As regional security dynamics continue to evolve — with India expanding its strategic reach and instability simmering in Afghanistan — Munir’s visit signals that Islamabad and Beijing remain firmly aligned.

General Munir is expected to meet with additional Chinese defense officials during his stay, with discussions likely to focus on expanding joint military exercises, arms cooperation, and coordinated responses to regional threats.

Observers say the trip is not only symbolic but also strategic — a reaffirmation that, despite geopolitical pressures, the China-Pakistan axis is holding strong.

