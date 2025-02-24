Pakistani delegation visits Azerbaijan Naval Forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Deputy Commandant of Pakistan Navy War College, Commodore Ehsan Ahmed Khan, along with participants of the Academy's Navy Staff Course, visited the Azerbaijan Naval Forces.

During the meeting held at the headquarters, the First Deputy Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces - Chief of Staff, 1st grade Captain Teymur Murshudov welcomed the guests and emphasized the significant role of the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Azerbaijan's cooperation with the world's leading naval forces, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

At the meeting, the sides held a wide exchange of views on several issues of mutual interest.

Commodore Ehsan Ahmed Khan signed the Book of Honor in accordance with the protocol.

Then the guests were given a briefing on the Naval Forces’ activities, and their questions were answered.

News.Az