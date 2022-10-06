Pakistani expert calls on int’l community to take strict actions against Armenia for its war crimes

The mass grave recently found in the liberated Azerbaijani territories district is very alarming, Qaiser Nawab, Founder President of Pakistan-Azerbaijan Alumni Association and CEO of “THE” Society International and global youth leader on SDGs, told News.Az.

The Pakistani expert urged the international community to seriously consider this global issue and take strict actions against Armenia for its war crimes.

“This fact is a clear manifestation of Armenia’s aggressive behavior towards humanity, especially towards its neighbors. Thus, serious steps are needed to be taken against Armenia,” Nawab added.

Another mass grave of Azerbaijanis killed and buried by Armenian servicemen during the First Karabakh War in the village of Edilli in Khojavand district was discovered. The remnants of 12 people were found in the mass grave. The skeletons, discovered with their items, had their legs tied with wire and rope.

News.Az