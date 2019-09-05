Pakistani Minister: “We highly appreciate Azerbaijan’s support regarding Kashmir”

+ ↺ − 16 px

“It is already 30 days that curfew applied in Jammu and Kashmir, communication of the region with around has been cut”, said Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Minister for

Minister who noted about internationalization of the issue stated that heads of foreign states are regularly informed about situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to him, after approximately 50 years issue of Kashmir is again discussed at the UN Security Council.

Pakistani Minister recalled that Azerbaijan is a member of the Commission of the Organization of Islamic Countries on Kashmir conflict and they appreciate Azerbaijan’s support regarding this issue.

“Pakistani armed forces are sufficiently strong, ready to fight, however, we want the peace. Pakistan achieved success in diplomatic and moral front”, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai stated.

Speaker of Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani stated that the United Nations is also responsible on Kashmir issue: “ India has not followed the requirements of UN. If a country has not obeyed to the resolutions and principals of the organization, then it has to be expelled from the organization. Kashmir likes a jail for about a month. The people have been arrested in their homes. There is a lack of product and medicine in the region. We do not want Kashmir to join Pakistan. Our demand is India’s to follow UN resolutions and to provide Kashmiris’ right to vote. “

Note that on August 5, 2019, India has revoked Article 370 from the constitution that provided the Jammu and Kashmir state with a special status. According to the special status, Jammu and Kashmir have their own autonomy, flag and other privileges. Indians did not have the right to buy land there. Official Islamabad has condemned this decision of India.

