Pakistani PM to visit Azerbaijan for Victory Day celebrations

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan to attend Victory Day celebrations in Baku on November 8 at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev.

During the visit, Sharif is also scheduled to meet with Aliyev to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and identify new avenues to further deepen cooperation in diverse sectors, including trade and investment, energy, defense, education, and regional connectivity, News.Az reports, citing a statement by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

According to the statement, Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy long-standing fraternal relations rooted in shared faith, history, culture, and mutual trust. The two countries also maintain close cooperation in regional and international fora, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and the United Nations (UN).

The prime minister’s visit will reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and further advance the strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations, the statement added.

