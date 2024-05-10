Pakistani president congratulates Azerbaijan on COP29 presidency

+ ↺ − 16 px

At a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev, Zardari hailed Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations, emphasizing their interest in further developing bilateral cooperation across various domains.He called for stronger mutual relations, bilateral exchanges and people-to-people contacts to further strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries.For his part, Babayev stressed the need to further enhance bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, especially in the realms of tourism and culture.The Pakistani president was invited to participate in COP29 to be held in Baku this November.

News.Az