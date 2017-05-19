Pakistani president congratulates Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, I would like to convey sincere and warm wishes on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries,” Mamnoon Hussain said, according to Trend.

“Our two countries are bound together with warm historical, religious, and cultural ties. Pakistan is committed to further enhancing its cooperation within the political, cultural, energy and defense fields.”

“Pakistan remains committed to regional peace, connectivity and integration. Our collective efforts under the auspices of the Economic Cooperation Organization and other regional and international fora will help us to achieve these desired goals,” the Pakistani president noted.

“I would once again like to avail this opportunity to wish Your Excellency good health, and the people of Azerbaijan continued peace and prosperity.”

News.Az

