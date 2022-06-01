Pakistani prime minister to visit Turkiye
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to Turkiye on Wednesday at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement, News.Az reports.
PM Sharif will hold a meeting with Turkish President Erdogan.
The Turkish and Pakistani leaders will first hold a bilateral meeting, which will be continued in an expanded format with the participation of the two countries’ delegations.
Erdogan and Sharif are scheduled to hold a press conference following the talks.