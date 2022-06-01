Pakistani prime minister to visit Turkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to Turkiye on Wednesday at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement, News.Az reports.

PM Sharif will hold a meeting with Turkish President Erdogan.

The Turkish and Pakistani leaders will first hold a bilateral meeting, which will be continued in an expanded format with the participation of the two countries’ delegations.

Erdogan and Sharif are scheduled to hold a press conference following the talks.

