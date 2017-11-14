Pakistani public informed about Azerbaijan`s achievements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizade was interviewed by presenter of the Pakistani TV Channel "Waqt News", AzerTag reports.

The ambassador informed about the development of Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations, as well as projects carried out under the leadership of the two presidents in further diversification of the cooperation.

The diplomat said a fruitful condition created for the foreign investors in the country. "Azerbaijani-Pakistani strategic partnership contributes to cooperation in the trade-economic, military-technical, energy, tourism fields. A Joint Working Group was created to boost cooperation in trade-economic and agricultural fields," he added.

The diplomat also highlighted the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as ethnic cleansing and invasion policy of Armenia, Khojaly massacre. He stressed the urgency of pose to aggressor Armenia by the international community for peaceful liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

On year 2017 a year of Islamic Solidary which was declared by President Ilham Aliyev in the country, the ambassador said a series events are held in Azerbaijan and abroad for further strengthening solidarity and unity among the Muslim countries.

