Pakistan’s National Assembly adopts resolution condemning Armenian aggression

The National Assembly of Pakistan adopted a resolution on Oct. 28 firmly condemning the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan and the brutal attacks committed by the Armenian Armed Forces on the Azerbaijani civilians, the Azerbaijani embassy in Pakistan informed.

The resolution was submitted to the Assembly on the initiative of MP, ex-speaker of Pakistan’s parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and was adopted unanimously.

On February 1, 2012, the Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate of Pakistan and on February 2, 2017, the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of the National Assembly of Pakistan adopted the resolutions condemning the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan and recognizing the Khojaly genocide.

The current resolution reflects the position of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

