Palestine FM urges UN to investigate attacks against Palestinian civilians from conference rostrum in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The Non-Aligned Movement plays a fundamental role in ensuring peace and security throughout the world."

APA reports that the statement came from Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Malki while speaking at the Mid-Term ministerial conference on "Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development" in the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku.

The Palestinian Foreign Minister said that the Non-Aligned Movement is important in terms of human rights protection throughout the world. Riyad Malki stressed that the members of the Movement should unite against the challenges, expand the possibilities in applying the principles of international law.

Riyad Malki noted that Israel is doing everything possible to continue its colonial policy, and the US ideologically supports Israel.

Recalling the shooting of peaceful Palestinian demonstrators in the Gaza Strip last week, Malki said that the UN Security Council fails to respond to such events. The Foreign Minister also noted that Palestine calls on the UN to conduct an independent investigation of such incidents: "Palestine again calls on the UN to investigate the Israel attacks against Palestinians."

News.Az

News.Az