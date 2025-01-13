Palestine warns of severe consequences from Israel's West Bank annexation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Palestine has issued a warning about the serious consequences of Israeli incitement to extend its violent actions from Gaza to the West Bank, signaling preparations for the potential annexation of the occupied territory, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "deliberately preserving his coalition through privileges he offers to his partners in the extreme right at the expense of the West Bank.""Netanyahu is using the cycle of violence as a political tool to remain in power and prolong the coalition at the expense of achieving calm and a political solution to the conflict that guarantees the security and stability of the region," it added in a statement on Monday.The ministry called for an international action "to put an end to the abhorrent and prolonged occupation."

