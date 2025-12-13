Palestinians seek mobile homes as tents wear out

+ ↺ − 16 px

In Gaza, Palestinians displaced by conflict are calling for mobile homes and caravans after living in tents for the past two years. Many of the plastic sheets and tarps used as shelters have become fragile and worn out, leaving families exposed to harsh weather conditions.

Residents say the current ceasefire should provide a reprieve from displacement hardships, but winter storms have destroyed what little protection they had. Authorities in Israel continue to restrict mobile houses and caravans, leaving many feeling homeless, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In addition to permanent shelters, Palestinians are requesting essential winter items, including blankets, jackets, and shoes. Reports indicate that many children have been walking barefoot in the streets in recent weeks, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian support.

News.Az