Paolini beats Kudermetova to reach Ningbo Open quarterfinals

No. 2 seed Jasmine Paolini secured a straight-sets victory over Veronika Kudermetova at the AUX Ningbo Open, improving her head-to-head record to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in 2025.

The win advances Paolini to her eighth quarterfinal of the year, keeping her WTA Finals Riyadh qualification hopes alive, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Throughout the match, Paolini maintained a high level of concentration and resilience. Her efforts paid off as she delivered powerful serves and accurate returns, outmatching Kudermetova at key moments.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

