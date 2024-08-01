Paris 2024: Azerbaijan women’s national basketball team defeat USA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan women’s 3x3 national basketball team gained a victory over USA 20:17 in its second match at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games on Wednesday.

The game was tied when Tiffany Hayes, who plays for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, drove into the lane and finished with a layup to put Azerbaijan on top 18-17 with six seconds to go, News.Az reports.The US had a chance to regain the lead, but a desperation foul by the US led to two free throws by Alexandra Mollenhauer of Azerbaijan to secure the victory.The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.

News.Az