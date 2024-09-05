Paris Paralympics 2024: Results and winners for September 3-4

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Paris Paralympics 2024 has seen remarkable athletic achievements and inspiring performances from athletes worldwide. During September 3 and 4, the competition witnessed historic moments, record-breaking feats, and a testament to the unyielding spirit of the Paralympians. From India's impressive medal haul to the astounding victories of seasoned and debut athletes alike, the Paralympics continue to shine as a platform for resilience, skill, and determination.

News.Az