Paris Paralympics: Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter advances to semifinals

Azerbaijani para-taekwondo fighter Sabir Zeynalov has advanced to the semifinals at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

In the 58 kg K44 category, Zeynalov secured a narrow 6-5 victory over Japan’s Mitsuya Tanaka, News.Az reports.He is set to face Türkiye’s Can Ozcan in the semifinals.The French capital, Paris, hosted the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games on Wednesday. The event, which commenced at the Avenue des Champs-Élysées and concluded at Concorde Square, featured a vibrant parade of Para-athletes.Notably, Azerbaijan will pin hopes on 18 para-athletes competing in 7 sports disciplines in the Paris Paralympics running until September 8.

News.Az