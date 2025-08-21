Paris sees massive pro-Palestine rally

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thousands gathered in Paris on Thursday to demonstrate solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, condemning what they described as Israeli genocide and the blockade of humanitarian aid.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags, chanted slogans, and called for an immediate end to Israel’s military offensive and the suffering of civilians in the enclave, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The rally underscored growing international pressure on Israel amid mounting casualties and worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

