Park named after Heydar Aliyev to be inaugurated in Grozny

+ ↺ − 16 px

A park named after the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev is set to be launched in Grozny, Chechnya, Russia.

The park will occupy an area of about 10,000 square meters, AzerTag reports citing Russia’s TASS news agency. In an interview with TASS, mayor of Grozny Muslim Khuchiev said that the park named after Heydar Aliyev will be launched by the end of 2017 as part of “Building a modern urban environment” project.

News.Az



News.Az