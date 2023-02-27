Part of medical staff of Azerbaijan's MoD returns to Baku from Turkish Kahramanmaraş (PHOTO)

Part of the medical staff of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, who voluntarily arrived in Kahramanmaraş from the first day of the earthquake in Türkiye, returns to Baku, Consul General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul Narmina Mustafayeva wrote on her Twitter page, News.az reports.

She noted that representatives of the Turkish Foreign Ministry thanked the Azerbaijani doctors. Consul General of Azerbaijan presented a commemorative plaque.

News.Az