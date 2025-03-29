Partial solar eclipse: The moon take a 'bite' out of the sun - LIVE
A partial solar eclipse is currently underway, visible across North America and Europe.
News.Az, citing Space.com, presents the live coverage of the partial solar eclipse.
***
Skywatchers throughout much of the Northern Hemisphere will be able to witness the Moon partially obscure the Sun this Saturday, as a partial solar eclipse moves from eastern Canada to Siberia.
The partial eclipse, which is the first of the year and the 17th this century, will last around four hours from 0850 GMT to 1243 GMT, News.Az reports, citing AFP.
Curious observers making sure to protect their eyes might be able to see the celestial show in most of Europe, as well as in some areas of northeastern North America and northwest Africa.
Eclipses occur when the Sun, Moon and Earth all line up. When they perfectly align for a total solar eclipse, the Moon fully blots out the Sun's disc, creating an eerie twilight here on Earth.
But that will not happen during Saturday's partial eclipse, which will instead turn the Sun into a crescent.