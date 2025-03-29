Partial solar eclipse: The moon take a 'bite' out of the sun - LIVE

A partial solar eclipse is currently underway, visible across North America and Europe.

News.Az, citing Space.com, presents the live coverage of the partial solar eclipse.

Skywatchers throughout much of the Northern Hemisphere will be able to witness the Moon partially obscure the Sun this Saturday, as a partial solar eclipse moves from eastern Canada to Siberia.

The partial eclipse, which is the first of the year and the 17th this century, will last around four hours from 0850 GMT to 1243 GMT, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Curious observers making sure to protect their eyes might be able to see the celestial show in most of Europe, as well as in some areas of northeastern North America and northwest Africa.

Eclipses occur when the Sun, Moon and Earth all line up. When they perfectly align for a total solar eclipse, the Moon fully blots out the Sun's disc, creating an eerie twilight here on Earth.

But that will not happen during Saturday's partial eclipse, which will instead turn the Sun into a crescent.

"The alignment is not perfect enough for the cone of shadow to touch the Earth's surface," Paris Observatory astronomer Florent Deleflie told AFP. Because that shadow will "remain in space, there will not be a total eclipse anywhere" on Earth, he said. At most, the Moon will cover around 90 percent of the Sun's disc. The best view will be from northeastern Canada and Greenland at the peak time of 1047 GMT. It will be less spectacular in other areas. In France, for example, between 10 to 30 percent of the Sun's disc will be obscured, depending on the region. Ireland will see around 40 percent, according to Sophie Murray of the Dublin Institute of Advanced Studies. However rain is forecast. These smaller percentages of eclipse will not be visible to the naked eye.

