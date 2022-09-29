Participants of 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks embark visit liberated Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The local and foreign participants of the 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks have embarked on a visit to the country’s liberated territories, News.Az reports.

The participants familiarized themselves with the destroyed mosque located in Merdinli village of Fuzuli district.

Merdinli village of Fuzuli district is located on the bank of the Kondalanchay River. It was occupied by Armenian armed forces in 1993. During the occupation, Armenian vandals destroyed the village and turned it into ruins. The village was liberated as a result of the counter-offensive operation launched by the Azerbaijani Army.

The 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks aims to stimulate the activities of the think tanks, organize their activities in line with modern requirements, as well as ensure the establishment of regular communication and cooperation between think tanks and public institutions.

The Forum brings together the representatives of local and foreign think tanks, as well as various government agencies.

News.Az