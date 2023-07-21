Global Media Forum kicks off in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

A plane carrying foreign media representatives to attend the Global Media Forum themed 'New Media during the Fourth Industrial Revolution' has landed at Fuzuli International Airport, News.az reports.

A total of 120 media subjects and more than 250 guests from 50 countries will participate in the event to be held in Shusha.

***

Global Media Forum themed 'New Media during the Fourth Industrial Revolution' kicks off.

A total of 120 media subjects and more than 250 guests from 50 countries will participate in the event to be held in Shusha.

After the opening ceremony, the forum will continue with sessions.

In the sessions, the future of the media will be discussed in a panel by foreign and local experts.

The forum will continue until the evening of July 23.

News.Az