PASHA Hayat and MEDIA organized training for media representatives (PHOTO)

On March 16, PASHA Life Insurance OJSC and the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan organized training for media representatives, News.az reports.

The main goal of the training themed "What is life insurance?" is to increase the knowledge of journalists in the relevant field, as well as to strengthen effective cooperation with the media and convey the work done to the public through the media.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Veli Mammadov, Head of the Corporate Communication Department of PASHA Life, informed about PASHA Life. The representative of the Media Development Agency, Parvana Ibrahimova, spoke about the work done by the agency in the direction of the development of professional and professional journalism and emphasized the importance of providing full and correct information to the public about life insurance. Ruslan Alakbarov, the head of the Marketing Center of PASHA Life Company, Bahruz Hajiyev, the director of the Underwriting and Valuation department, and Shahin Mahmudzade, the director of the Risk Management department, made a presentation about life insurance products.

Following the presentations, an info tour to the head office of "PASHA Hayat" company was organized for media representatives.

News.Az