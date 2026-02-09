Pashinyan: Armenia near irreversible peace with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Armenia feels it is on the verge of reaching a point where peace with Azerbaijan could be seen as irreversible.

He made the remarks during an enlarged-format meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Yerevan, noting that Vance's visit reflects the significant developments in Armenia–US relations in recent years, particularly over the past year, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Prime Minister Pashinyan described the visit as historic, stressing that Vice President Vance is the first U.S. vice president and the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Armenia. He said the visit is not merely ceremonial but a reflection of the deepening bilateral relationship, recalling his meeting with Vance at the White House a year earlier, which he said "had been of great significance for subsequent developments."

Pashinyan expressed gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Vance for organizing the summit last August, which he said resulted in the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He added that he met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Abu Dhabi a few days ago, after which the sides formed the impression that they were very close the point at which peace could be considered irreversible.

The Prime Minister said the next task is the implementation of the TRIPP project, describing it as one of the most important elements of the peace process and the Washington Declaration, in line with the framework adopted by the Armenian foreign minister and the U.S. secretary of state on January 14.

He added that the Armenia–US agenda remains extensive, with many issues still to be discussed.

News.Az