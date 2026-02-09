Armenia, US ink joint statement on nuclear energy use

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia and U.S. Vice President JD Vance have signed a Joint Statement marking the completion of negotiations on an agreement for peaceful nuclear cooperation between the United States and Armenia.

The signing ceremony was preceded by a private meeting between Pashinyan and Vance, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

According to the Armenian PM, the agreement will open a new chapter in the deepening energy partnership between Armenia and the United States, contributing to the diversification of Armenia’s energy resources through the introduction of safe and innovative technologies.

Pashinyan also expressed gratitude for the United States’ long-standing support to Armenia in the field of nuclear security and reaffirmed his readiness to further develop sectoral cooperation in areas of mutual importance.

News.Az