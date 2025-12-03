Pashinyan says he is more optimistic than ever about peace with Azerbaijan

Pashinyan says he is more optimistic than ever about peace with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said he is “far more optimistic” about the prospects for lasting peace with Azerbaijan than at any time in the past, declaring that peace between the two countries has already been established, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

“I want to say that today I am much more optimistic about the prospects for peace than, say, on 15–20 August 2025, although at that time I was more optimistic than ever before,” he said during the final debate on Armenia’s 2026 state budget in parliament on Wednesday.

Pashinyan said Armenia and Azerbaijan had entered a fundamentally new stage. “I must once again state that peace has been established between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. Our task is to maintain, strengthen, and institutionalise peace,” he noted.

He said even small improvements in trust between the two countries had an outsized impact.

“Even a millimetre of trust between Armenia and Azerbaijan, when that trust increases by a millimetre, leads to 10 centimetres of practical progress. This is a simple, conditional formula,” Pashinyan added.

The prime minister also pointed to what he called a transformative period ahead for the country, including hosting the European Political Community summit, the COP-17 biodiversity summit in autumn, and holding parliamentary elections.

“I once again state that I and the ruling majority approach the upcoming parliamentary elections with a huge reserve of optimism and positivity,” he said.

News.Az