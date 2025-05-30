Pashinyan spits on church: Vulgar attack stuns Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan responded with offensive language to criticism from Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, News.Az reports.

In a Facebook post, Pashinyan lashed out at the Archbishop, writing: "Holy Father, go and fuck your uncle's wife, what business is it of yours? Is it really necessary to ask the question, how many representatives of our episcopate are truly faithful to the vow of celibacy?"

The inflammatory statement came in response to recent remarks made by Archbishop Galstanyan, who has been vocal in his criticism of the prime minister’s leadership.

News.Az