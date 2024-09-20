Pashinyan talks of nature of Armenian-American relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan talks of the development of relations with the United States and the importance of Washington's support, Pashinyan made the statement at a meeting with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joshua Huck, News.Az reports citing Lenta.Ru .

He emphasized the dynamic nature of Armenian-American relations and the importance of Washington's support in the implementation of institutional reforms."Pashinyan stated the need to implement targeted programs in Armenia with the assistance of the United States," the press service of the Armenian government emphasized. In turn, Huck stated Washington's readiness to continue assisting in the promotion of democratic reforms in the country.

News.Az