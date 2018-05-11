Yandex metrika counter

Pashinyan: We will not refuse Russian weapons

US sanctions against enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex will not become an obstacle for Russian-Armenian cooperation.

It is unlikely that anyone will try to exert pressure on Armenia because of military-technical cooperation with Russia.

According to Oxu.Az, the due statement came from Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, commenting on US sanctions against the products of the Russian military-industrial complex in his interview to "Russia 24" TV channel.

"I do not think that pressure will be applied to Armenia. I do not see such a danger.

We are bound by a very close relationship. It is simply impossible not to cooperate with Russia, "he said.

Military-technical cooperation with Moscow is a matter of Armenia's national security.

"Would someone try to pressure us to act in the prejudice to our own security?!" the prime minister asked.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

