Pashinyan: Yerevan's refusal to delimit borders with Baku will escalate regional tensions

Armenia's refusal from delimitation and subsequent demarcation of borders with Azerbaijan will lead to a new escalation of tensions in the South Caucasus region, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, News.Az reports.

"If we do not take these steps, I guarantee that there will be another hotbed in our region," he said at a meeting with residents of a border village.

Pashinyan also said that the demarcation process also involves risks, but they are manageable.

News.Az