Pashinyan: Yerevan's refusal to delimit borders with Baku will escalate regional tensions
- 18 Apr 2024 04:24
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Region
Armenia's refusal from delimitation and subsequent demarcation of borders with Azerbaijan will lead to a new escalation of tensions in the South Caucasus region, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, News.Az reports.
"If we do not take these steps, I guarantee that there will be another hotbed in our region," he said at a meeting with residents of a border village.
Pashinyan also said that the demarcation process also involves risks, but they are manageable.