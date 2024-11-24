Passions ignite in Trump’s team: Transition period starts with clashes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of the transition team for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump are reportedly engaged in internal conflicts, with disputes escalating to physical confrontations, according to The Washington Post ( WP ), citing sources, News.Az reports.

The publication describes the behavior of Trump’s team as reminiscent of his first term, marked by yelling, expulsions from meetings, and insults. A notable clash reportedly occurred between two of Trump’s key advisors: legal counsel Boris Epshteyn and Howard Lutnick, co-chair of the Transition team and a potential candidate for Secretary of Commerce in Trump’s upcoming administration.According to WP's sources, during a recent election-related meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Epshteyn found his path physically blocked. Lutnick told him in front of others, "This meeting isn’t for you," the newspaper reported. Epshteyn allegedly refused to back down and pushed Lutnick, sources claim. However, others described the incident as one simply maneuvering past the other.The newspaper also reported on a "tense discussion" at Mar-a-Lago involving businessman Elon Musk and Epshteyn. An official representative of Trump’s transition team downplayed the reported tensions in a statement to the media."President Trump has a dedicated transition team of patriots committed to serving the President and assisting him in forming his new administration," the representative said.He further emphasized that Trump had won a historic election and would assemble a team that represents "the will of the American people."

