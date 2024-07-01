Peace deal between Azerbaijan, Armenia 'within reach', US Secretary of State says

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia is achievable, News.az reports.

“I was speaking just about a week ago to (Azerbaijani) President (Ilham) Aliyev on this I think that's achievable, and it's manifestly in the interests of both Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the broader region,” Blinken said in remarks at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC.In response to a question, Blinken said there is an “extraordinary opportunity, potential” to realize a peace agreement between the two countries to end decades of conflict and create an opportunity for economic connectivity and growth in the region.“Azerbaijan has a critical role to play in that. We have invested intensely in our own diplomacy in trying to help bring Azerbaijan and Armenia to a peace agreement, we've done that in very close collaboration and coordination with the European Union, and I think that's something that really is within reach,” he added.

News.Az