Peace with Azerbaijan will boost sovereignty - Armenian FM

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has said that peace will enable both Armenia and Azerbaijan to significantly strengthen their sovereignty, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

“Any conflict creates favorable grounds for third countries to pursue their own interests and strengthen their influence over the conflicting sides,” Mirzoyan said at the international forum “Orbeli 2025: Building Peace and Multilateral Cooperation” in Yerevan.

He noted that no state is completely independent, as countries are interconnected through trade and other forms of cooperation, which he described as essential for development.

“In a strategic sense, we will be able to strengthen our sovereignty. On the other hand, these numerous interconnections may be viewed as a lack of sovereignty, but I believe that is not the case at all,” the minister stated.

Mirzoyan also stressed that peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan must be guaranteed through mutual benefit from existing and future agreements.

“It is precisely this mutual benefit, I am certain, that will ensure the strength and longevity of the peace agreement that will be signed, as well as the declaration already adopted,” he said. “Armenia will have no interest in violating these agreements, nor will Azerbaijan, and Türkiye will have no interest in disrupting this process — just like all other countries.”

