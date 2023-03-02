Peaceful protests of Azerbaijani eco-activists on Lachin–Khankandi road enter 81st day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag and Damirli ones located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 81st day back-to-back, News.az reports.

They performed the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan early in the morning.

Note that the protest has been held on the Khankandi-Lachin road passing through Shusha against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in Karabakh since December 12.

