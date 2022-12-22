Peaceful protests on Lachin road reflect position of entire Azerbaijani people: AIR Center expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

The remarks voiced by some members of the UN Security Council against Azerbaijan during UNSC discussions are false and do not reflect the reality, Matin Mammadli, a leading adviser at the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), told News.Az.

The expert said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has already commented on these remarks.

“In its statement, the Foreign Ministry noted that Armenia tried to manipulate the UNSC discussions to mislead the international community and distort the facts. The situation is clear. The demand of the eco-activists and social activities holding protests on the Shusha-Khankandi road is to ensure the monitoring and inspection of Azerbaijan’s deposits by the country’s state bodies because the illegal exploitation of these deposits constitutes a gross violation of international law,” he said.

Mammadli emphasized that the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits by Armenia is a crime.

The protests are going on peacefully, said the AIR Center expert, stressing that these protests reflect the position of the entire Azerbaijani people, not just social activists.

“Unfortunately, the peaceful protesters’ demands have remained unmet to date. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent still refuses to take appropriate steps,” he added.

The expert noted that attempts to form such a wrong opinion on Azerbaijan’s righteous position and the demonstration of an unfair position by several countries are unacceptable.

News.Az