+ ↺ − 16 px

For the first time since Peep Show ended in 2015, fan favourites David Mitchell, Olivia Colman, Isy Suttie, Matt King and Sophie Winkleman are reuniting—this time in festive jumpers and ready to take on a series of seasonal baking challenges.

The one-off Christmas special, The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off, will see the cast swap awkward flat-share chaos for the Bake Off tent, where they’ll whisk, knead and decorate their way through challenges inspired by the iconic sitcom, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

They’ll be judged by Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, while hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond bring their trademark humour and mischief to the tent. Expect nostalgia, laughs and plenty of culinary disasters as the celebrities attempt to rise to the challenge—literally.

News.Az