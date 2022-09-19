Pelosi's statements 'sabotage' Armenia-Azerbaijan diplomacy: Turkish VP

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Armenia following the Caucasus nation's clashes with its neighbor Azerbaijan was criticized by regional countries as a move that does not contribute to peace, News.az reports citing Daily Sabah.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Monday that Pelosi's "biased" statements regarding the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan "sabotage diplomacy efforts" and were unacceptable.

On Twitter, Oktay also called on Washington to clarify whether Pelosi's statements reflect the official U.S. position.

News.Az