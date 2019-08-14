Pension capital to be indexed once a year in Azerbaijan according to President’s order

Pension capital will be indexed once a year in Azerbaijan, APA reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on implementation of the Law “On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Labour pensions”.

The pension capital of the insurance part of the personal account of the insured will be indexed once a year according to the decision of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan based on the annual level of consumption prices defined by the State Statistics Committee.

News.Az

News.Az