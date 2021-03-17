People going through special period in region, in Azerbaijan, minister says

People going through special period in region, in Azerbaijan, minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

People are going through a special period in the region, in Azerbaijan, the country’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with his Slovak counterpart Ivan Korcok in Baku on Wednesday.

Minister Bayramov stressed that the Azerbaijani territories, which were under occupation for about 30 years, were liberated, and this created new opportunities for development.

“Azerbaijan has always demonstrated a position based on the international principles. We are supporters of the coexistence of peoples within the inviolability of the borders of the countries,” he added.

News.Az