Pepe Coin, Dogecoin cool as traders position for Layer Brett’s breakout without revealing exact targets yet

Pepe coin and Dogecoin are staying unusually quiet as traders reposition for what could be a breakout in a very different corner of crypto. At the moment, all eyes are on a new crypto presale that has gone live, with buzz that it is where meme energy meets real Layer 2 engineering.

This coin is none other than Layer Brett, and the most interesting thing about it is that analysts are already predicting it could deliver 100x returns for early backers. Keep reading to find out why and how Layer Brett could live up to its expectations.

PEPE Coin struggles as volume falls and sellers press

PEPE price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

PEPE coin has been stumbling lately, showing signs of exhaustion in both price and network activity. Hovering near the bottom of a symmetrical triangle, it’s struggling to hold its ground as sellers continue pressing from above. But the story doesn’t end there. PEPE’s trading volume has fallen 15% to $980 million, while open interest slipped 4% to $535 million, painting a picture of fading enthusiasm.

PEPE liquidation chart. Source: Coinglass

Long liquidations have piled up, leaving buyers in losses while shorts barely moved. On-chain activity has also cooled, dropping to just 2,599 active addresses. And with PEPE coin’s price now down 6.75% in a month, it’s clear that selling pressure is still weighing heavily on its market sentiment.

Dogecoin’s $175M treasury move clouds rally with weak volume

Dogecoin has captured Wall Street’s attention once again, this time through CleanCore Solutions’ bold treasury move. The company announced plans to hold $175 million worth of DOGE as its primary reserve, a decision that quickly fueled excitement around the token and lifted its monthly performance by 7.21%.

Dogecoin price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Despite the positivity surrounding this development, Dogecoin’s daily trading volume has dropped nearly 20%, slipping to just $1.43 billion. That decline in activity signals waning participation, raising doubts about how strong this rally really is.

Layer Brett: A meme coin built on real Layer 2 tech

Since Layer Brett began its presale, people have been calling it the next big crypto that blends memecoin vibes with blockchain strength. Built as a true Layer 2 crypto solution on Ethereum, Layer Brett has also been touted as a project that could reshape the meme coin space with its speed, staking, and community-driven utilities.

Layer Brett sets itself apart from basic meme tokens by combining real Layer 2 technology with community-driven crypto governance. This means token holders will have a voice in future upgrades and decisions. That model fits the decentralized ethos and appeals to people who value on-chain voting and active involvement.

Interoperability and planned bridging tools are a major feature, allowing assets to move across chains without hassle. Layer Brett also excels in staking. In fact early stakers are already raking in a jaw-dropping 924% APY, though that number dips as more folks jump in.

Conclusion

Layer Brett is sliding onto the scene just as Dogecoin and PEPE coin are starting to cool off, and you can already see why. At the moment, the presale price is holding at $0.0055, and the project has already raised more than $2.8 million.

Add in a flashy $1 million giveaway for early participants, pair it with whispers of a $0.50 price target, and you’ve got a recipe for serious FOMO. No wonder so many are calling $LBRETT the cycle’s hottest shot at a 100x altcoin.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but it won’t be forever. Get in now before prices rise and rewards drop.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

