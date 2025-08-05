Pepe price prediction: 10x rally incoming? Maybe, but investors are loading up on the 'next XRP'

Pepe price prediction: 10x rally incoming? Maybe, but investors are loading up on the 'next XRP'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pepe might still be down, but some traders believe a big move could be just around the corner. The chart shows pressure, the whales are still active, and volatility is rising. But while the Pepe price prediction is all over the place, smart money is quietly shifting to something else: Remittix (RTX), a rising star already labeled by some as the “Next XRP.” With nearly $18million raised and 579 million tokens sold, it’s one of the best crypto to buy now before the market wakes up.

Pepe Price Prediction: Bounce or Breakdown?

Over the past week, PEPE has dropped more than 13%, currently trading around $0.00001038. On the charts, PEPE has formed a head-and-shoulders pattern, which is often seen as a bearish sign. If PEPE doesn’t reclaim the $0.000013 level soon, it may fall another 22%, targeting the $0.0000097 zone.

Still, not all hope is lost. According to Token Talk, PEPE is holding inside a symmetrical triangle, suggesting a possible breakout. If it can rise above the $0.0000115 level, the token may climb toward $0.0000145 in the near term. Ali Martinez warns that support at $0.0000118 is key.

source: @ali_charts on X

Meanwhile, VegetaCrypto1 believes a short-term sweep may shake out weak hands before a recovery. Traders are watching closely, but the current Pepe price prediction remains uncertain. Whether the 10x happens or not depends on reclaiming support and returning bullish volume soon.

Why Investors Are Now Watching Remittix (RTX)

While Pepe keeps bouncing between support and resistance, some traders are taking a different path, buying into Remittix, a utility-first project building the future of crypto payments. Priced at $0.0895, RTX has now raised almost $18 million, pushing it closer to its $18 million soft cap.

Remittix offers real-world use beyond memes or hype. It allows users to send crypto directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries, with real-time FX conversion and low gas fees.

Here is what sets RTX apart right now:

Over 579 million tokens sold, demand keeps growing

Wallet launching in Q3 with 40+ crypto and 30+ fiat options

Business API built for merchants, remitters, and global earners

Audited by CertiK, ensuring transparency and trust

50% bonus tokens still available for a short time

Ideal for freelancers, remote workers, and borderless payments

With its strong fundamentals and rapid growth, many now call Remittix the best crypto to buy now, especially for long-term value seekers.

Why Pepe and RTX Appeal to Different Crowds

Both Pepe and Remittix attract attention, but for different reasons. Pepe rides on community hype, meme culture, and fast moves. However, it also brings big risks when the market turns. Remittix, on the other hand, is a crypto with real utility.

The project is designed for cross-border payments, with clear use cases and ongoing growth. It also fits into the crypto with passive income potential category as the RTX token gains traction in real-world transactions.

Final Thought: Is PEPE the Next 10x, or Just the Last One?

PEPE could bounce and deliver short-term gains, but it faces tough technical levels and bearish signs. For traders looking for something more stable, Remittix offers early entry, real-world usage, and a working roadmap that could lead to 5000%+ upside over time. When it comes to finding the top crypto to buy now, many are leaving the meme phase behind and leaning into projects like RTX.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az