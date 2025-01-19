Yandex metrika counter

Perplexity AI makes bid to merge with TikTok US

Image credit: Perplexity

Perplexity AI officially made a play for TikTok on Saturday, submitting a bid to its parent company, ByteDance, to create a new merged entity combining Perplexity, TikTok US and new capital partners, CNBC has learned, Report informs.

The new structure would allow for most of ByteDance's existing investors to retain their equity stakes and would bring more video to Perplexity, according to a source familiar with the situation, who asked to remain anonymous due to the confidential nature of the potential deal.

