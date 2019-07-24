Person involved in murder of Russian Special Forces ex-soldier arrested in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian law enforcement authorities arrested an internationally wanted person involved in the murder of former Russian Special Forces soldier Nikita Belyankin, head of the public relations department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia Arevik Khachatryan said.

Nikita Belyankin was killed on June 1 in a mass brawl in Russia’s Krasnogorsk. He stood up for a local resident who was beaten up by a crowd on the street.

Earlier, the Krasnogorsk city court had imprisoned the alleged killer Sergey Khojoyan, who unofficially works as a bartender in a bar where the brawl took place. A total of nine alleged participants in the conflict were detained and arrested, News.am reported.

