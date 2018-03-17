Personnel, military equipment involved in large-scale drills return to places of permanent deployment - VIDEO
- 17 Mar 2018 10:39
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 129742
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/personnel-military-equipment-involved-in-large-scale-drills-return-to-places-of-permanent-deployment-video Copied
The military personnel and military equipment involved in the large-scale exercises of the Azerbaijani Army have returned to the places of permanent deployment, the Ministry of Defense reports.
After arrival, all equipment pieces and weapons were carefully serviced, work on providing the relevant technical means and delivery for storage was held.
News.Az