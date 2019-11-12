Peru temporarily closes its embassy in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Republic of Peru temporarily closes its embassy in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to a message posted on the embassy's Facebook page.

"The Embassy of the Republic of Peru for the Republic of Azerbaijan regrets to inform that the Government of Peru has decided to [temporarily] close down its resident Embassy in Baku. To this regard, the administrative procedures have been initiated and as a first step, the Consular Section of the Embassy of Peru in Baku will offer services only until December 15th. After that date, all interested parties should refer to our resident Embassy in Ankara, Turkey. The final closure date of the Embassy of Peru will take place on March 1st, 2020," the message reads.

Leyla Abdullayeva, head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service, told Trend that each sovereign state has the right to decide on opening and closing its diplomatic mission abroad.

"Peru has decided to temporarily close its diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan. This decision of Peru is associated with financial problems that the country is currently facing. Peru notes that this decision is connected with internal and financial issues and at the same time, it is noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Peru in the economic and political sphere will continue as usual," Abdullayeva said.

The Peruvian Embassy began operating in Azerbaijan in June 2017.

In May 2018, the Peruvian government appointed Maria Castañon Seoane as the country's ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Peru were established on June 25, 1996.

News.Az

News.Az